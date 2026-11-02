Kim Woo Bin, Seo Eun Soo, Cha Been, And Han Si Hyun Embrace Different Baseball Philosophies In New Drama “GIFT” Posters

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled new character posters!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The posters feature Jung Min Yong, Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo), Heo Seung Il (Cha Been), and Cha Tae Hoon (Han Si Hyun) under the concept of “The courage to throw,” highlighting each character’s individual beliefs.

In one poster, Jung Min Yong wears a baseball cap pulled low over his forehead and gazes straight ahead with a relaxed expression. His tagline, “I don’t believe in that anymore. All that nonsense about hard work and romance,” hints at the experiences that led him to lose faith in hard work and romance.

Yoon Seo Jin holds out a baseball as she looks ahead with a determined gaze. Her tagline, “What keeps a team together is heart,” reflects her belief that team spirit and unity matter just as much as winning.

The contrasting personalities of Heo Seung Il, who strives to overcome his limitations through hard work, and Cha Tae Hoon, who possesses natural talent, also stand out. Holding a baseball glove, Heo Seung Il expresses his determination to improve with the line, “I’ll work even harder. Because if I work hard enough, I can make it happen.”

Meanwhile, Cha Tae Hoon, a baseball novice who nevertheless displays exceptional talent, shows his innocent charm through a playful smile and the line, “Do I just throw it like this?”

Expectations are also high for actors Cha Been and Han Si Hyun, both of whom played baseball during their school years, to bring the contrasting personalities of their respective characters to life.

The production team also highlighted the passionate journey of Deokcheon High School’s baseball team as one of the drama’s key points of interest. The four characters, each guided by different beliefs, come together as one team, clash with one another, and grow along the way.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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Also check out Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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