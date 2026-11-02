Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Yun Seok, And More Deal With Unforeseen Events During Heavy Snowfall In New Film “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released stills capture a series of unpredictable situations unfolding throughout Seoloh Station. From Gap Soo’s startled expression as he answers a phone call in the station office to Hyun Taek holding a broom in front of a tunnel and the characters standing beside a police car on a snowy night, each scene is filled with tension.

In particular, images of Gap Soo pointing a gun and Hyun Taek gripping a shovel raise questions about the incident between the two men. Scenes of them facing off in a tense standoff and Hyun Taek wiping blood from his face further heighten curiosity about what happened.

The arrival of the police brings the incident into a new phase. The stills show Inspector Choi (Park Soo Young) facing Gap Soo in the chaotic station office and Officer Yang (Roh Yoon Seo) keeping a close watch on Hyun Taek while holding a paper cup. The characters’ contrasting expressions amid the tense situation add another layer of suspense.

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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