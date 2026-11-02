Miyeon, Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, Jonathan, And Patricia Return As Panelists In “My Sibling’s Romance 2” Poster

Upcoming dating reality show “My Sibling’s Romance 2” has unveiled its first poster!

First aired in March 2024, “My Sibling’s Romance” is a family-meddling dating show where siblings help each other find romantic partners. Its fresh format combines romance with family dynamics, offering both entertaining moments and heartfelt emotions that set it apart from other dating reality shows. For the second season, original panelists Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, i-dle’s Miyeon, Jonathan, and Patricia will return.

The newly released poster features the returning panelists, each of whom brings a distinct perspective to the show. Veteran dating show panelist Han Hye Jin will once again captivate viewers with her straightforward comments and keen insights. Code Kunst will use his analytical skills to read the contestants’ emotions, while Miyeon will shine as the show’s resident “empathy fairy.”

Celebrity siblings Jonathan and Patricia will bring their signature sibling chemistry to the show, adding a familiar charm as they share their perspectives on the contestants’ romantic relationships.

Chief Producer Lee Jin Joo, who has helped shape the dating reality show landscape through the “EXchange” series as well as “My Sibling’s Romance” and “The Love Lab,” will co-direct the show alongside Producer Director Shin Hye Won, who also worked on the first season of “My Sibling’s Romance.”

“My Sibling’s Romance 2” will premiere in November.

Watch the first season of “My Sibling’s Romance” on Viki below!

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