ifeye Announces Change In Management

All of the members of ifeye have parted ways with Hi-Hat Entertainment.

On November 2, Hi-Hat Entertainment officially announced that it would no longer be managing ifeye, who first debuted under the agency in 2025. Starting today, the group will be managed by Chorokbaem Music and continue promotions under the same group name.

Hi-Hat Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Hi-Hat Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have consistently shown their love and support for ifeye. We would like to inform you that our exclusive contracts with all six members of ifeye (Won Hwa Yeon, Taerin, Rahee, Kasia, Meu, and Sasha) officially ended on November 1. We had lengthy discussions with the members about the direction of their future activities and, by mutual agreement, have concluded their exclusive contracts. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the members for always giving their best in every moment as artists under our agency. Starting today (November 2), all six members will continue their group activities under the name “ifeye” with their new agency, Chorokbaem Music, so that they can continue their journey together with their fans. Our agency has also reached an agreement to allow them to continue using the group name. The existing official social media accounts and Plus Chat will continue to operate without any changes, and we will continue to share updates about ifeye through these channels. We ask for your warm encouragement and continued love and support for ifeye as they embark on this new chapter. Thank you.

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