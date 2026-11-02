Former T-ara Member Soyeon Announces Pregnancy

Former T-ara member Soyeon and her husband and national soccer player Cho Yu Min are becoming parents!

On November 1, Soyeon took to her Instagram account to share her pregnancy news. Read the full post below:

Today, November 1, marks our fourth wedding anniversary, and I want to share some incredibly grateful, precious, and joyful news. I’m so excited! Our baby is on the way.

(I’m actually waddling around these days.) Right after our wedding, my husband and I spent four years working toward his second World Cup, after completing his first, which had been his lifelong dream. He made the final squad for the 2026 World Cup, and just before he could fully enjoy the joy of fulfilling that dream once more, an injury in one of the group matches in the United States forced him to set everything aside and come home alone. While we were working through this, the biggest trial of his career, God gave us a precious new life on a day we never could have expected or planned. I believe it was a miracle. From the day we learned about our baby, both my husband and I have fully realized what gratitude means, and we spend each day thankful and happy with our little one growing inside me. From now on, we’ll keep living with gratitude alongside my kind, diligent husband, our baby, who is sure to look just like him, and our adorable furry kids! #SheepMom #SonMom That’s me.

And then there were three.

Soyeon debuted as a member of the girl group T-ara in 2009. After leaving the group in 2017, she married Cho Yu Min in 2022. With the hashtags “SheepMom” and “SonMom,” Soyeon indicated that she is carrying a boy due next year, which is the year of sheep.

Congratulations to the happy family!