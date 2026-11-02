Cha Kang Yoon, Bae Hyeon Seong, Park Yoon Ho, And More Navigate The Dangerous World Of College Entrance Exams In “The Substitute” Poster

Upcoming series “The Substitute” has unveiled a new poster!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

The newly released poster introduces the characters whose lives become intertwined.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays Nam Jae Yeop, a seemingly perfect student who has it all, from a wealthy background and handsome looks to excellent grades, but whose entire image is nothing more than a facade. Cha Kang Yoon transforms into Kang Geon Tae, a student from a low-income family who receives a special scholarship yet consistently ranks No. 1 at Junggyeong High School, where wealthy students are everywhere. Park Yoon Ho plays Joo Hee Dong, who considers his friend Kang Geon Tae his pride and role model.

Uhm Ji Won plays Ye Jun Mo, a mother who becomes more competitive than anyone when it comes to her son’s college entrance exams. Park Hyuk Kwon plays Jae Yeop’s father, a strict man with considerable social status and influence, while Baek Ji Won portrays Jae Yeop’s mother, an overzealous parent whose enthusiasm for her son’s education knows no bounds and who never runs out of things to brag about when it comes to him.

The production team commented, “The story, in which the characters’ desires intertwine with the realistic subject of college entrance competition and spiral in unpredictable directions, will deliver a fresh sense of thrill and suspense. Please look forward to the chemistry between rising stars Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, and Park Yoon Ho as well as the outstanding performances of Uhm Ji Won, Park Hyuk Kwon, and Baek Ji Won, who will anchor the drama with their compelling portrayals.”

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

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Also watch Cha Kang Yoon in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki:

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