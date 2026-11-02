Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Face An Awkward Reunion In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama directed by the late Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released stills first reveal that the person Im Yoo Jin goes to greet at the airport after a year apart is not Park Min Jae but Lee Ji Hoon (Jang In Sub). Holding a sketchbook bearing the message, “I’ve been waiting forever,” Im Yoo Jin greets Lee Ji Hoon with a bright smile as he arrives. Meanwhile, Lee Ji Hoon seems to have grown accustomed to Im Yoo Jin’s spontaneous antics. The increasingly comfortable atmosphere between them hints at a shift in their relationship.

Other stills capture the awkward atmosphere between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin when they meet again one year later. The glances they exchange at a restaurant suggest that something is amiss. Against the backdrop of a tense atmosphere, the two struggle to look at each other. Their uncomfortable face-to-face encounter raises questions about what they said to each other.

In the upcoming episode, the events that unfolded between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin over the changing seasons will finally come to light.

The production team said, “One year after reuniting, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin find themselves swept up in a complex mix of emotions. Viewers will see the two become unsettled once again as deeper misunderstandings develop amid their out-of-sync timing.”

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on November 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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