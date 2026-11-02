Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, And Lee Jung Shin Are Entangled In A Love Triangle In “What A Boss Wants”

MBN’s upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared new stills featuring Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Through an unexpected proposal, Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae enter into a contractual relationship as CEO and secretary for three months. As they spend more time together, Kwon Do Hyuk’s once-firm preferences gradually begin to waver, and subtle changes emerge in their bickering relationship.

Pediatrician Moon Tae Kyung (Lee Jung Shin) is another character who develops a special bond with Lee Eun Chae. After learning her secret that she is Soo, the vocalist of the indie band India Red, Moon Tae Kyung grows closer to her, stepping up as a reliable source of support whenever she finds herself in difficult situations.

Writer Nam Ji Yeon explained, “All three characters are lonely deep down, and they want to love someone and be loved in return. It’s just that each has a different way of expressing love.” She added, “Please look forward to the exciting love triangle between Kwon Do Hyuk, who dislikes serious relationships; Lee Eun Chae, who has never experienced true love; and Moon Tae Kyung, who dreams of sincere love.”

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.



In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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