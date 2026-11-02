Watch: Jisoo, Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Eun Jin, And Heo Sung Tae Work Alongside Park Bo Gum As Part-Timers In 'The Village Barber 2' Teaser

Upcoming tvN variety program “The Village Barber 2” has introduced its one-day part-timers!

“The Village Barber 2” is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum runs a barbershop in a small seaside village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Ko Kyung Pyo.

The newly released teaser reveals BLACKPINK’s Jisoo along with actors Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Eun Jin, and Heo Sung Tae as one-day part-timers.

Jisoo’s appearance draws attention as this will be her first time meeting Park Bo Gum on a variety show, and in the teaser she appears with a bright facial expression, mixing easily with the salon crew.

Uhm Ji Won previously said she was a fan of “The Village Barber” and described Park Bo Gum as a “being from heaven.” This time, she visits the salon in person and gets to work alongside him.

The reunion of Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Sang Yi is also a point of interest. The two are classmates from the Korean National University of Arts and have maintained a close friendship for years.

Heo Sung Tae has a history of working alongside Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi on the drama “Good Boy,” raising anticipation for their solid chemistry.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Village Barber 2” will premiere on November 29. Stay tuned!

While you wait, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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Or watch Park Bo Gum’s other variety show “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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