Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Sung Min Clash As Young And Veteran Commanders Forced To Join Forces In “Sacred Jewel”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has teased the unlikely partnership between Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Sung Min!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Baek Gyeol, a young commander of the escort unit tasked with transporting the Avalokitesvara Bead. He previously served in the royal guard unit Gyeollyonggun. Lee Sung Min stars as Choi Gu, the veteran commander of Yabyeolcho, a special military unit of the Goryeo Dynasty.

The newly released stills capture Baek Gyeol and Choi Gu working together on their escort mission, as well as moments when the two face off against each other. They are brought together by the dangerous task of transporting the Avalokitesvara Bead, which represents the people’s last hope of protecting their kingdom. However, their contrasting personalities and experience levels lead to repeated clashes and conflicts.

Baek Gyeol is a young military commander who is in love with the emperor’s daughter. True to his background in the royal guard, he is bold, ambitious, and strong-willed. However, despite his initial reluctance to work with Yabyeolcho, he finds himself embarking on a life-threatening escort mission alongside them and facing a series of unexpected challenges. How will the young commander, determined to carry out the mission his own way, change as he navigates the harsh battlefield and adjusts to his unfamiliar comrades?

Choi Gu, on the other hand, is a battle-hardened veteran who has fought in countless fierce battles. Selected as the commander of the escort unit’s Yabyeolcho forces, he must carry out the mission alongside Baek Gyeol, a commander with relatively little experience. It remains to be seen how Choi Gu will guide the younger commander with his extensive battlefield experience and cool-headed judgment.

“Sacred Jewel” is scheduled to premiere this December.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Sung Min in “Reborn Rich”:

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