Watch: Nam Ji Hyun And Kim Jae Yeong Showcase Adorable Chemistry On Set Of 'Make Me Tingle'

“Make Me Tingle” has released a new behind-the-scenes video for episodes 7 and 8!

The newly released making-of video depicts the bright atmosphere on set. Between filming, Nam Ji Hyun folds paper cranes, and when the staff filming compliments, “What can’t you do?” Nam Ji Hyun modestly responds with a smile, “There’s a lot. It’s a secret.” Meanwhile, Kim Jae Yeong also comments on how cute Nam Ji Hyun’s handwriting is.

In another scene, Kim Jae Yeong reassures Nam Ji Hyun that the hidden heat packs can’t be seen, expressing concern for her being too cold while filming. While rehearsing their lines, the two constantly make each other laugh.

The last snippet shows Kim Jae Yeong reliably carrying Nam Ji Hyun up the stairs despite her protests that there are too many stairs. After putting her down, Kim Jae Yeong asks, “It didn’t hurt? Are you okay?” and later jokes about how they have to nearly fold Nam Ji Hyun in half due to the narrow hallway. Wrapping up, Nam Ji Hyun compliments, “He was reliable,” showing a thumbs up sign.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Make Me Tingle” airs every Thursday at 6 p.m. KST.

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