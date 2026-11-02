Shin Sae Kyeong’s Agency Announces Prison Sentence For Individual Who Threatened And Defamed Her

Shin Sae Kyeong’s agency has shared the outcome of its legal action against an individual who repeatedly made threats and malicious defamatory remarks against Shin Sae Kyeong.

On November 2, THE PRESENT COMPANY announced that the defendant had received a final sentence of eight months in prison after the appellate court dismissed their appeal and upheld the original ruling.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

We have been pursuing legal action against an individual who has repeatedly threatened and maliciously defamed our agency’s artist Shin Sae Kyeong.

In July of last year, the court of first instance sentenced the defendant to eight months in prison. The defendant subsequently appealed the ruling, but on October 22 of this year, the appellate court dismissed the appeal and upheld the original sentence. The defendant was taken into custody immediately following the appellate court’s ruling.

This outcome was made possible through our ongoing monitoring, systematic collection of evidence, and consistent, strategic legal action. We sincerely thank all the fans who have continuously provided us with information and supported our efforts throughout this process.

Online anonymity does not exempt anyone from legal responsibility for unlawful acts. Depending on their content and the nature of the violation, malicious online posts may result in criminal liability.

THE PRESENT COMPANY will continue to take firm action against any unlawful acts that infringe upon the rights and interests of our artists, and will pursue legal accountability to the very end.