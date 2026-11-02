PLAVE Makes Generous Donation To Support Children In Need Around The World

PLAVE Makes Generous Donation To Support Children In Need Around The World

Celeb
Nov 02, 2026
by M Lim

PLAVE has made a meaningful donation!

On November 2, the UNICEF Korea Committee shared, “PLAVE has donated 100 million won (approximately $74,600) to support children around the world. The donation will be used through UNICEF to provide children around the world who are facing difficulties due to conflict, disasters, poverty, and other hardships with essential support for their survival and development, including clean drinking water, nutrition, healthcare, and education.”

The committee continued, “We sincerely thank PLAVE for their generous contribution to children around the world and for using their voices to help create a better future for them.”

Last August, PLAVE signed a social contribution agreement with the UNICEF Korea Committee and has since participated in initiatives to promote children’s rights. Following their donation, the group will also serve as a keynote speaker at “The Children Festa,” an event hosted by the UNICEF Korea Committee on November 20 in celebration of World Children’s Day.

Drawing on their unique identity as a group that transcends the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds, PLAVE will deliver a message of encouragement to children under the theme of “Children’s Mental Health in the Digital Environment.”

PLAVE shared, “We hope every child can discover their own potential and envision their future in a safe environment. We hope this donation, however small, can help children facing difficult circumstances. We will continue to stand alongside children so they can make their voices heard and build a better tomorrow.”

Source (1)

PLAVE

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