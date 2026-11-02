PLAVE Makes Generous Donation To Support Children In Need Around The World

PLAVE has made a meaningful donation!

On November 2, the UNICEF Korea Committee shared, “PLAVE has donated 100 million won (approximately $74,600) to support children around the world. The donation will be used through UNICEF to provide children around the world who are facing difficulties due to conflict, disasters, poverty, and other hardships with essential support for their survival and development, including clean drinking water, nutrition, healthcare, and education.”

The committee continued, “We sincerely thank PLAVE for their generous contribution to children around the world and for using their voices to help create a better future for them.”

아이돌 그룹 #플레이브(#PLAVE)가 전 세계 어린이들을 위해 1억 원을 기부해 주셨습니다. 이번 기부금은 유니세프를 통해 분쟁과 재난, 빈곤 등으로 어려움을 겪고 있는 전 세계 어린이들에게 깨끗한 식수와 영양, 보건 및 교육 등 생존과 성장에 필요한 지원을 제공하는 데 사용될 예정입니다. 플레이브는 오는 11월 20일 개최되는 ‘더아동페스타’ 기조연설에도 참여해 어린이들의 꿈과 도전을 응원하는 메시지를 전할 예정입니다. 전 세계 어린이들을 위한 따뜻한 나눔을 실천하고, 어린이들의 더 나은 미래를 위해 목소리를 더해주신 플레이브에 진심으로 감사드립니다. 하단 홈페이지 링크를 통해

2026 더아동페스타 신청방법을 확인해 주세요!

👉 https://t.co/z3qqsOdx1e @plave_official #유니세프 #UNICEF #ForEveryChild

#플리 #PLLI #예준 #YEJUN #노아 #NOAH

#밤비 #BAMBY #은호 #EUNHO #하민 #HAMIN — 유니세프한국위원회 (@unicefkorea) November 2, 2026

Last August, PLAVE signed a social contribution agreement with the UNICEF Korea Committee and has since participated in initiatives to promote children’s rights. Following their donation, the group will also serve as a keynote speaker at “The Children Festa,” an event hosted by the UNICEF Korea Committee on November 20 in celebration of World Children’s Day.

Drawing on their unique identity as a group that transcends the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds, PLAVE will deliver a message of encouragement to children under the theme of “Children’s Mental Health in the Digital Environment.”

PLAVE shared, “We hope every child can discover their own potential and envision their future in a safe environment. We hope this donation, however small, can help children facing difficult circumstances. We will continue to stand alongside children so they can make their voices heard and build a better tomorrow.”

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