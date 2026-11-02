Austin Lin Is A Ruthless Killer With A Soft Spot For His Brothers In Korean Film Debut “Tristes Tropiques”

The upcoming film “Tristes Tropiques” has unveiled new character stills of Taiwanese actor Austin Lin!

“Tristes Tropiques” follows members of a killer organization of the same name who grew up like brothers under their master. After his death, the members vow bloody revenge as suspicions begin to grow among them.

Austin Lin takes on the role of a ruthless killer who also has a warm, brotherly side in his first Korean film “Tristes Tropiques.” He plays Rain, the organization’s second-in-command, who leaves the group alongside Jang (Park Hae Soo) to establish their own brotherhood. Rain also has a special affection for the youngest member, Lu (Lee Sin Young). While he shows no mercy when carrying out missions, he has a softer side, with a love for rain and a warmhearted nature toward his brothers.

As this is his first Korean film, Austin Lin is said to have taken a meticulous approach to preparing for the role. To adapt to the multilingual filming environment, he repeatedly reviewed script-reading videos and carefully noted his co-stars’ lines and the timing of sign language down to the second.

Austin Lin shared, “I was deeply captivated by the director’s signature stylish direction and the characters’ inner growth. I was very excited to take on a traditional noir film and play a killer for the first time since my debut.”

Speaking about working with Park Hae Soo, he added, “Even on set, he took such good care of the younger actors, just like an older brother. I learned a great deal from watching him convey emotions without overdoing them despite having an enormous amount of dialogue, while bringing even the smallest movements to life.”

“Tristes Tropiques” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

While waiting, watch Austin Lin in “Unexpected”:

Watch Now

Source (1)