Watch: Jang Nara Refuses To Get Riled Up By Park Hae Jin In 'Good Partner 2' Teaser

“Good Partner 2” has released a new teaser!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

In the upcoming season, Park Hae Jin joins as Park Tae Su, lead attorney of law firm Taesu who aims to be at the top of the legal divorce scene.

The newly released teaser begins with Park Tae Su wanting an office one floor above Cha Eun Kyung. He muses, “If we call half the prices of Rebom, the cases from the floor below us will all come to us.” Meanwhile, scenes from Park Tae Su’s self-promotional YouTube channel covering the walls of the office building leave Cha Eun Kyung speechless.

Another scene shows Park Tae Su peeking in at Cha Eun Kyung’s office, asking, “Eun Kyung, do you not remember me?” hinting at their past connection as college classmates. However, Cha Eun Kyung appears unimpressed by Park Tae Su, leaving his greetings hanging.

Jeon Eun Ho (P.O) asks in shock, “Are you on familiar terms with lawyer Park Tae Su?” Cha Eun Kyung responds, “He’s a total copycat.” As Cha Eun Kyung finally decides to deal with Park Tae Su, he muses, “You’re the same as always, Cha Eun Kyung.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, binge-watch “Good Partner” below:

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Also watch Park Hae Jin in “Forest” on Viki:

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