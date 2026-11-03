Yook Sungjae And Park Min Young Head To Work Together In New Drama “Nine To Six” Poster

SBS’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled a new poster!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The main poster features Kang Yi Ji and Han Seon Woo walking up the stairs side by side on their way to work. Dressed in a beige suit and carrying coffee and a file folder, Kang Yi Ji embodies the image of a meticulous deputy manager on the legal team. Meanwhile, intern Han Seon Woo wears a navy suit and carries a backpack with his attention focused not on work but on Kang Yi Ji.

Moreover, Han Seon Woo gazes at Kang Yi Ji with a playful smile. Kang Yi Ji, a thorough perfectionist at work, also finds it difficult to hide her smile in response to his affectionate gaze. As the two walk together while making eye contact, their interactions hint at feelings that go beyond those of ordinary co-workers.

The poster’s tagline, “A work-romance life balance between a woman with 100 percent logic and a man with 100 percent warmth,” further highlights their contrasting personalities.

Particular attention is also being drawn to the older-woman-younger-man romance portrayed by Park Min Young and Yook Sung Jae. Although they interact as a superior and an intern at work, the two show different sides of themselves when it comes to matters of the heart.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract”:

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Also check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace”:

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