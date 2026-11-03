Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, And Lee Jung Shin Flaunt Distinct Charms In Poster For New Drama 'What A Boss Wants'

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The newly released poster captures the distinct charms of Kwon Do Hyuk, Lee Eun Chae, and Moon Tae Kyung (Lee Jung Shin). Each character has its own color palette, and taglines that reveal their inner thoughts come together to build anticipation for the love triangle.

Sung Hoon combines cold charisma with a relaxed smile, completing CEO Kwon Do Hyuk’s distinctive presence. Zeros and ones spread across a blue background symbolize his perfectionist tendency to prioritize data and logic. The confident tagline, “Three months, and you’ll fall for me without fail,” adds to the appeal. It raises curiosity about how Kwon Do Hyuk, who is fully convinced Lee Eun Chae will fall for him, will change when he meets this unexpected variable.

Oh Se Young expresses Lee Eun Chae’s lovable charm with bright colors and a carefree facial expression. Musical notes placed throughout the poster reflect her love of music as she works toward her dream of becoming a singer as Su, the vocalist of the indie band Indie Red. The firm tagline, “There’s no way I’d fall for a guy like that,” sets up a tense rivalry and bickering romance, playing against Kwon Do Hyuk’s confidence.

Moon Tae Kyung is shown as kind and attentive. The tagline, “Don’t worry! I’ll keep it a secret,” reveals his consideration for Lee Eun Chae, who he knows has a secret. His gentle smile and relaxed gaze bring out the character’s warm mood, while the fresh green background and fluttering leaves add a refreshing feel. Moon Tae Kyung repeatedly steps in as Lee Eun Chae’s self-appointed knight in shining armor, raising anticipation about how his presence will affect the dynamic between the three.

The production team said, “We placed elements throughout the posters that suit each character and the distinct colors that reflect each of their personalities,” adding, “Please watch the cheerful and heart-fluttering romance that unfolds as three people from different worlds become entangled.”

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama below!

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