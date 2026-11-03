Woo Davi And Kim Hyun Jin’s Upcoming 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” Unveils Intriguing First Poster

2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” (literal title) has unveiled its first poster!

“Sound:Track” is an anthology project featuring eight standalone dramas that explore love, breakups, and personal growth through music encountered in everyday life. The cast includes Woo Davi, Kim Hyun Jin, Pyo Ye Jin, Lee Ki Taek, and Joo Jong Hyuk, among others.

The poster features a track list written on a note, with each entry bearing the title of a song that inspired one of the eight stories and also serves as its title: “You More Than the Scent of Spring,” “After the Play Ends,” “When My Loneliness Calls You,” “Bye, Summer,” “Reminiscence,” “Chronicles,” “Lie, Lie, Lie,” and “Autumn Morning.” Like a playlist, the track list symbolizes how eight stories inspired by different songs come together to form a single album.

The project spans a wide range of genres, including romance, mystery, fantasy, youth drama, and historical drama. Although each story features a different era, setting, and cast of characters, all eight offer distinct interpretations of universal emotions through immersive 60-minute narratives.

The production team said, “The track list on the main poster features the songs that inspired the eight one-act dramas. These songs serve both as the titles of the works and as OST tracks featured in the dramas, each driving its story in a different way. We hope these eight stories, which sometimes carry forward the emotions of the original songs and at other times explore them from an entirely different perspective, will offer viewers a fresh and enjoyable experience.”

“Sound: Track” will premiere with “You More Than the Scent of Spring” on November 18, with the eight episodes airing in sequence on Wednesdays at 9:50 p.m. KST and Thursdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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And watch Pyo Ye Jin in “Taxi Driver 3”:

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