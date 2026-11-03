Heo Sung Tae Returns As A Responsible Leader Whose Team Expands Its Investigation Nationwide In 'Crash 2'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Crash 2” has unveiled the new stills of Heo Sung Tae in character!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. The series follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue criminals on the road.

Heo Sung Tae returns as Jung Chae Man, the man who formed the Traffic Crime Investigation Team. Jung Chae Man personally scouted outstanding talent to build the team, and he is a leader who supports his members from behind so they can each make the most of their abilities. Having lost his wife in a hit-and-run accident in the past, he approaches traffic crimes with a distinctive intensity.

The newly released stills capture Jung Chae Man back as team captain. Standing in front of a case briefing board with his arms folded, Heo Sung Tae gazes at his team with a resolute facial expression, revealing the presence of a veteran detective leading the investigation. His solitary, thoughtful moment portrays both the pain of losing his wife and his determination to catch every criminal.

Despite the serious image, Jung Tae Man’s goofy side is still going strong. Among team members who solve cases a step ahead of him, he tries hard to save face as captain, which is set to bring plenty of laughs.

Heo Sung Tae shared his feelings about returning for Season 2, saying, “This is the first time I’ve appeared in a series as a lead through Season 2, so I’m deeply moved. I hope many people can relate to the weight of the themes and subject matter of the drama.”

Heo Sung Tae pointed to the expansion of the investigation scope as the biggest change in Season 2. He said, “Now that T.C.I’s activities have expanded nationwide, the scale of the car action scenes has grown and been upgraded. Since the show deals with traffic crimes that are being discussed in real news, I think viewers will find it even more realistic.”

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While waiting, check out teasers for the drama with subtitles below:

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Also watch Heo Sung Tae in “Fifties Professionals”:

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