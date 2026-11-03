Park Soo Young And Roh Yoon Seo Patrol A Snowbound Train Station In New Film “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Soo Young and Roh Yoon Seo in character!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

Park Soo Young plays Inspector Choi, a longtime fixture in Seoloh who shares a close relationship with stationmaster Gap Soo. He frequently visits Seoloh Station to enjoy special dishes and various traditional infused liquors.

Roh Yoon Seo plays Officer Yang, a newly assigned officer at the Seoloh Police Substation who has earned Inspector Choi’s trust with her exceptional sharpness despite her young age.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills show the two characters on patrol at Seoloh Station, where they have been stranded by heavy snowfall.

In one still, Inspector Choi catches the eye as he gazes at Gap Soo with a bitter expression ahead of Gap Soo’s final shift.

In another, he demonstrates his seasoned ability to command an accident scene.

Meanwhile, one still shows Officer Yang competing against Gap Soo in a game of Go, while another captures her calmly surveying her surroundings.

Kim Yun Seok praised his co-stars, saying, “Park Soo Young has an incredible depth of experience. He skillfully conveyed emotions such as the tension that arises when a character senses that something is amiss in an instant.” He added, “Also, be sure to catch the film to see just how wonderful Roh Yoon Seo is when she appears on screen.”

Director Hong Eui Jung also highlighted the two actors’ performances, saying, “Both actors showed themselves to be perfectly at one with their characters. Like Gap Soo and Hyun Taek, Inspector Choi and Officer Yang were also designed as a contrasting pair: a senior officer and a newcomer. I hope viewers will pay attention to this dynamic as well.”

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Love, take two”:

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