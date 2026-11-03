Seo In Guk, Kim Yuna, Huening Kai, Momo, And More Pose For ELLE Korea's Special Cover Project With Pets

Stars spanning generations and genres have sat down with ELLE Korea for a November special edition cover!

“Hello, Little Love,” which debuted last year, is the first cover project in the magazine’s history to feature people and animals together. Now in its second season, the project explores how small beings make our world bigger and more beautiful. It starts from the belief that a single photo and a single encounter can change someone’s tomorrow, while never forgetting the reality that countless animals are still abandoned.

Under the message, “Living with Animals,” stars ranging from veteran actress Kim Hye Ja and actors Seo In Guk and Kim Jae Won to Kim Yuna, TWICE’s Momo, TXT’s Huening Kai, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie stood before the camera with pets they have long shared their lives with or with abandoned animals waiting for new families.

Actress Kim Hye Ja stood before the camera with Gureum and Susu, the dogs she has shared a long life with. She recalled the special moment she met Gureum for the first time, sharing “Even when Gureum was still inside Susu’s belly, I’d always touch her stomach and talk to them, ‘Grow up pretty and healthy, and when you come out, don’t make Mommy (Susu) suffer too much. Just slip right out!’ And then we met.”

Kim Yuna, who appeared alongside Tony and Cookie, abandoned dogs waiting for new families, emphasized the meaning of taking responsibility for a life. She conveyed her warm feelings, saying, “I was so happy from the moment I was offered the shoot.” “If even one dog can get its face out there and find a family, and if I can help with that, isn’t that a wonderful thing?” she said. She then added a firm message: “I can’t understand what kind of mind would allow someone to abandon a life. If you bring one home, you have to take responsibility for it until the end.”

Actor Seo In Guk completed a special portrait with Snow Flower and Chu Chu, cats who were abandoned. Patiently waiting for the movements of the cats he had just met, he showed a natural bond with them. “Pets share so much love while living together. These friends have every right to receive that love too,” he added, sharing his sincere feelings.

TWICE’s Momo, who appeared with her adorable dogs Boo and Dobby, shared her affection: “It feels like they’re a part of me. Rather than saying ‘I love you’ in any special way, they’ve naturally become a part of my everyday life. They’re the driving force that keeps me working harder every day.”

TXT’s Huening Kai, who has long shown a special affection for cats through his family’s cats Aqua and Ruby, also appeared with Popo, an abandoned cat waiting for a new family. He shared a warm request: “I hope we can all remember together that there are many cats, like Popo, who deserve to be loved but still haven’t met their families.”

Actor Kim Jae Won appeared with the abandoned dogs Hakoo, Noonbyeol, and Pooreun. He left a special message to the people who may one day become their families, saying, “Please take good care of them. I think you’ve made a wonderful decision. If you like me and my friends too, I look forward to the day you come visit the filming set and greet me warmly. I’d love to take photos together and have a meal! Please do get in touch.”

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin shared the personal story of welcoming Bori into his family, a dog who had been abandoned in a box 10 years ago. Thinking of Bori, who has become a true member of his family, he said, “In the mornings, Bori goes around wiggling through everyone to wake them up, and that’s what I treasure most.” He added, “It’s hard to explain in words. It’s like there’s always a tiny heart floating above their face, going, ‘ppyong!’”

ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie completed a warm, dependable family portrait with her two Labrador Retrievers Echo and Koda. Reflecting on the precious time she shares with her dogs, Annie remarked, “I’d want nothing more than for Echo and Koda to live with me for a hundred years, but I know that can’t happen… So rather than worrying and grieving about the future ahead of time, I’m going to love them more now, hug them one more time, and give them one more sweet potato. In the end, all I can do is love them as much as I can while we’re together.”

The 16 cover variations, which capture the love stories of the eight teams of people and animals, can be found in the November special edition of ELLE and on their website.

Watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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Or watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service”:

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