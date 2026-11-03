Cha Kang Yoon Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “The Substitute,” Role Preparation, And More

Cha Kang Yoon has shared his thoughts on his upcoming series “The Substitute”!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

Cha Kang Yoon plays Kang Geon Tae, a scholarship student from a low-income family. Geon Tae has maintained the top spot in his class at Junggyeong High School, a prestigious private school attended by wealthy students. Despite his difficult circumstances, he has worked tirelessly to escape poverty and live an ordinary life like everyone else.

However, the newly released stills reveal a side of Geon Tae that contrasts with his usual image as a model student. His eyes are red and brimming with tears, and his expression suggests he is struggling to contain his emotions.

Another still shows him standing alone in the pouring rain, hinting at the weight of the events he must face.

One still that particularly catches the eye shows Geon Tae grabbing Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong) by the collar. This raises questions about what drove Geon Tae, who has endured everything for the sake of an ordinary future, to finally express his anger and what kind of conflict will unfold between the two.

When asked why he chose this project, Cha Kang Yoon said, “It was a genre I had really wanted to challenge myself with ever since I first received the script. Since it was not simply a school drama but a project infused with thrills and suspense, I thought there would be a lot of room for me to showcase what I could do.”

Speaking about his preparations for the role, he explained, “More than anything, Geon Tae wants to live an ordinary life, but he is someone who goes through so many things that are difficult for someone his age to endure. I spent a lot of time thinking about how he would approach his friends and adults differently, including his attitude, tone, and manner.”

He continued, “I tried to portray both his high school student side and his mature side. I first thought about what Geon Tae would do in each situation, then worked hard to build the character by adding lines accordingly.”

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Cha Kang Yoon in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki:

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