14 New K-Dramas To Watch In November 2026

As the weather gets chilly, it is the perfect time to stay indoors with some new K-dramas!

Here is the big lineup of Korean dramas premiering in November to add to your watch list:

“The Remarried Empress”

Korean Title: “재혼 황후”

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Se Young

Premiere Date: November 3

Broadcast Details: Tuesday at 5 p.m. KST on November 3, Wednesdays at 5 p.m. KST from November 11 on Disney+

“The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance about Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon) cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

“Francesca Next Door”

Korean Title: “옆자리, 프란체스카”

Cast: Han Su A, Kim Hyun Jin, Lee Seung Gyu, Shim Hye Jin, Park Seul Gi, Park Hee Jin

Premiere Date: November 6

Broadcast Details: Fridays on Wavve

A spin-off of the 2005 sitcom “Hello, Francesca,” “Francesca Next Door” follows the chaotic adventures of Pi Na Young (Han Su A), a vampire who struggles to adapt to the human world after transferring from Romania, and Jang Woo Joo (Kim Hyun Jin), an exemplary class president she meets at school.

“One-of-a-Kind Romance”

Korean Title: “유일무이 로맨스”

Cast: Joy, Kim Hyun Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, Kang Na Eon

Premiere Date: November 9

Broadcast Details: Mondays at 6 p.m. KST, available on Viki

“One-of-a-Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who dreams of living an ordinary life, as she unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident.

Korean Title: “보스의 노골적 취향”

Cast: Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, Lee Jung Shin

Premiere Date: November 11

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:20 p.m. KST on MBN, available on Viki

“What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about chaebol boss Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), who sets out to find a mysterious voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Watch “What a Boss Wants”:

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“Happy Anding”

Korean Title: “뜨거운 안녕”

Cast: Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, Kim Jung Jin, Lee Yi Dam, Moon Hee, Yoon Ga Yi

Premiere Date: November 11

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin) who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

“Sword & Silence”

Korean Title: “문무”

Cast: Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, Park Sung Woong

Premiere Date: November 14

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Sword & Silence” is a historical drama that tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Korean Title: “크래시2 : 분노의 도로”

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul, Moon Hee, Jisung

Premiere Date: November 16

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA, available on Viki

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. The series follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue criminals on the road.

Watch “Crash 2”:

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“You More Than the Scent of Spring”

Korean Title: “봄 내음보다 너를”

Cast: Woo Davi, Kang Ae Shim, Kim Hyun Jin

Premiere Date: November 18

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

The first short drama of the 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” anthology project, “You More Than the Scent of Spring” (literal title) is about singer-songwriter Kim Na Eun (Woo Davi) who develops stage fright after losing her beloved cat.

“After the Play Ends”

Korean Title: “연극이 끝난 후”

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin, Lee Ki Taek

Premiere Date: November 19

Broadcast Details: Thursday at 10 p.m. KST on KBS2

Also part of the 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” anthology project, “After the Play Ends” (literal title) follows current affairs program PD Na Hye Mi (Pyo Ye Jin) who is reassigned to a children’s show on the verge of cancellation and undergoes personal growth through her interactions with the production staff.

“The Blue Road”

Korean Title: “푸른길”

Cast: Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin Rock, Choi Sung Eun, Jung Jae Young

Premiere Date: November 20

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

“The Blue Road” is a drama about detectives Kim Seok (Son Suk Ku), from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and Inose (Nagayama Eita), from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, as the two with contrasting personalities and investigative styles become entangled due to a case that transcends national borders.

“Good Partner 2”

Korean Title: “굿파트너2”

Cast: Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Hae Jin, P.O

Premiere Date: November 20

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS, available on Viki

Tthe new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

“The Substitute”

Korean Title: “대리수능”

Cast: Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yoon Ho, Uhm Ji Won, Park Hyuk Kwon, Baek Ji Won

Premiere Date: November 23

Broadcast Details: Mondays at 8 p.m. KST, available on Viki

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong), Kang Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon), and Joo Hee Dong (Park Yoon Ho)whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam.

“Nine to Six”

Korean Title: “나인 투 식스”

Cast: Park Min Young, Yook Sungjae, Go Soo

Premiere Date: November 25

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST on SBS

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yi (Park Min Young), a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

“When My Loneliness Calls You”

Korean Title: “나의 외로움이 널 부를 때”

Cast: Joo Jong Hyuk, Park Yu Rim

Premiere Date: November 26

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

The third short drama of the 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” anthology project, “When My Loneliness Calls You” (literal title) follows Park So Jung (Park Yu Rim) who falls in love with Kang Jin Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk) and discovers the loneliness hidden behind his kindness.

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