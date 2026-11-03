Watch: Jang Gyuri And Bae Jong Ok Encounter Strange Occurrences In Their Home In New Horror Film “My Home”

Upcoming horror thriller film “My Home” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

The new poster features Gyu Bin and Geum Rim sitting peacefully across from each other with wine glasses between them. In stark contrast, mysterious ghosts lurking throughout the house create an unsettling atmosphere. The tagline, “There’s something in this house you want,” hints at the bizarre presence lurking within the home.

The accompanying teaser begins with provocative taglines such as “Don’t covet what isn’t yours” and “Zero rent. Seoul’s most luxurious apartment. Would you move in?”

Geum Rim warmly welcomes Gyu Bin, who becomes her housemate through a home-sharing program. However, tension builds when the home security camera captures signs that something is amiss. Geum Rim’s concern for Gyu Bin and Gyu Bin’s noticeably changed, chilling smile raise questions about the true nature of the horror lurking behind the seemingly perfect home.

“My Home” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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