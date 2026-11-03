Watch: Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, And Moon Seung You Share Closing Thoughts At Final Filming For 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has released a new making-of video for the drama’s final episodes!

During the making-of video for episodes 11 and 12, Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham film romantic scenes with bright laughter. Later, Jang Se Hyuk brags that Park Seo Ham promised to buy him a retro camera.

In another behind-the-scenes moment, the actors gather around with the director to discuss how to film a scene in depth. When Kim Ji Yeon is unable to move with her hands tied to the chair, Park Seo Ham sweetly helps fix her hair. Meanwhile, at the beach, the actors pose adorably for photos together. Pretending as if it were the final filming, the actors begin to playfully share their final thoughts.

After completing filming, Kim Ji Yeon shares, “It was a fun and happy time in which I received a lot of love,” adding that Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon’s character) and “Dive into You” will remain as a happy memory long in her heart.

Park Seo Ham shares, “It feels bittersweet because I became so close with the staff I worked together with over the past five months.”

Jang Se Hyuk remarks, “It was a very meaningful time because I got to meet the character Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk’s character),” picking the judo scenes as some of his most memorable moments and thanking viewers for their support.

Also thanking viewers, Moon Seung You shares a message to the “Dive into You” characters, saying, “Ha Ru—love you so so much. And Ha Na and Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham’s character), I love you so much! I’m really grateful, Ye Rang (Moon Seung You’s character).”

Watch the making-of video below!

“Dive into You” recently came to a successful close.

Binge-watch “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki:

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