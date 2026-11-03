Choo Young Woo Seeks A Second Chance With Kim So Hyun As Jang In Sub Enters The Picture In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama directed by the late Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.”The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

Previously, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin reunited one year after their breakup, only to find themselves still struggling with unresolved feelings. Despite choosing each other despite family opposition and uncertainty about their futures, they eventually went their separate ways. Even after the truth behind their breakup came to light, lingering misunderstandings and resentment continued to keep them apart.

The newly released stills show the two crossing paths on the campus of Seohan University. As Im Yoo Jin heads to work, Park Min Jae cautiously approaches her with an awkward smile. However, she responds with a cold gaze, making it clear that she is not ready to let her guard down.

In a previously released preview, Park Min Jae desperately pleads with her, saying, “I know. I know I was wrong. Can’t you give me another chance?” Although their feelings for each other remain, the emotional wounds from their breakup have yet to heal. Will Im Yoo Jin be willing to give him another chance?

Meanwhile, Lee Ji Hoon (Jang In Sub), who has also begun expressing his feelings for Im Yoo Jin, adds another layer of tension to the situation. In one set of stills, he appears visibly upset, while Im Yoo Jin looks conflicted as she faces him.

Other images capture a tense confrontation between Park Min Jae and Lee Ji Hoon. After hearing something from Im Yoo Sung (Kim Min Seok), Park Min Jae mistakenly believes that Im Yoo Jin and Lee Ji Hoon are dating with marriage in mind. Following his encounter with Im Yoo Jin, he seeks out Lee Ji Hoon separately, raising questions about what he says and how their meeting will affect his relationship with Im Yoo Jin.

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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