SHINee's Minho Personally Apologizes For Recent Controversy At Marathon Event

SHINee’s Minho has personally apologized over the controversy that he received help from his pacemaker during a marathon.

Minho recently participated in the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon held on November 1 and completed the full 42.195 kilometers (approximately 26.2 miles) course in 3 hours and 18 seconds. Though it was his first full marathon, he drew attention by posting a time just 18 seconds short of “sub-3-hour,” meaning finishing under three hours.

The next day, on November 2, a video appeared online showing what looked like a pacemaker reaching out and seeming to push Minho from below during the race, which led to suspicions that he may have finished with outside help.

As the controversy grew increasingly intense, on November 3, Minho posted a lengthy apology on his social media.

Read the full post below:

Hello, this is Minho of SHINee. I apologize for disappointing so many people at the marathon I took part in on November 1. Everything happened because of my own shortcomings, and as someone who loves and cherishes sports, I feel deep shame. Once again, I apologize for causing you concern. I will be more careful so that something like this never happens again, and I will work to always show you my best self. I, too, will not accept the result of this marathon, and I will not forget the lessons I have learned through this process. I want to express my respect to all the runners who work hard and pour out so much sweat.

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