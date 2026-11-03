Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro Face Off Against Alice Ko In A Deadly Game In “kiDnap GAME”

Channel A’s Tuesday drama “kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

In the upcoming episode, Tokyo-based detective Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) and Seoul-based doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi), who have joined forces to break the rules of the brutal game, finally come face-to-face with another participant, Christina Lin (Alice Ko), in Taipei. With only one person destined to survive, the intense psychological battle among the three is expected to heighten the drama’s suspense.

The episode will also shed light on the precarious situation of Taipei participant Christina Lin, who is pushed to her limits as she desperately tries to save her family.

With her husband held hostage, pressure from the police mounting, and her daughter pleading with her, Christina reveals that she, too, has received the same brutal “murder mission” as Han Ki Joo. Yet her intentions remain difficult to read. From secretly visiting her lover on a rainy night to making other unpredictable moves, her actions further heighten the tension.

Meanwhile, attention is also focused on Niide Toshiro’s fierce physical confrontation with the mysterious men who have been following them, as well as the crucial clue Han Ki Joo uncovers after finally recovering fragments of his memories involving Christina from five years ago. How will these developments shake up the larger conspiracy behind the deadly game?

The fifth episode of Channel A’s “kiDnap GAME” will air on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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Or check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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