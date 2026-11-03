Jin Young To Star As Aspiring UFC Fighter In New Crime Action Film

Jin Young is making his return to the big screen with the upcoming film “Fighter” (literal title)!

On November 3, his agency Management Run announced, “Jin Young is preparing to meet audiences with powerful fight scenes in the film ‘Fighter.’ Viewers can look forward to Jin Young’s raw and emotionally charged portrayal of a man who fights to protect his family, as well as a more intense side of the actor that he has not shown before.”

“Fighter” is a youth crime action film about Hye Sung (Jin Young), an unknown MMA fighter who dreams of joining the UFC. After taking on a dangerous job with his close friend Won Do (Kim Min Ho), he becomes entangled in a case involving a cold wallet containing cryptocurrency worth 60 billion won (approximately $45 million).

Jin Young plays Hye Sung, who refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a professional fighter despite his difficult circumstances. While working to cover his younger sibling’s medical expenses and pay off debts, Hye Sung continues training relentlessly. He eventually finds himself fighting to protect his family as he faces threats against himself and those around him.

“Fighter” began filming on October 28 and is aiming for a theatrical release in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Jin Young in “Summer Vacation” below:

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