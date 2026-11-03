ENHYPEN’s Agency Announces Strong Legal Action Against Jay’s Stalker

ENHYPEN’s agency is taking legal action against an individual who stalked member Jay, repeatedly contacted him under false pretenses, and secretly distributed recordings of their phone conversations.

On November 3, BELIFT LAB shared an official statement detailing the incident and its response:

Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB.

We have recently confirmed that ENHYPEN member JAY has been subjected to serious invasions of privacy and stalking. BELIFT LAB wishes to state our position on this matter and provide an update on our response measures.

1. Details of the Incident and the Harm Caused

Since last June, the individual responsible for the incident (hereinafter referred to as the “individual”) has repeatedly attempted to contact the artist’s personal phone number. During the initial call, the individual falsely claimed to be an employee of an internet and television installation service center, mentioned the artist’s family, and approached the artist under the pretense of providing information about their services. In the process, the individual asked when they could call again and provided their personal contact information, attempting to deceive the artist with false information in order to obtain additional personal information. When the artist directly checked with his family, it was confirmed that the individual’s claims were false.

Despite the artist’s lack of response, the individual continued to harass the artist through persistent, repeated contact. Furthermore, the individual secretly recorded their phone conversations and distributed the recordings across multiple platforms, including KakaoTalk, Instagram, and X Spaces. Even after the individual’s actions became publicly known, they repeatedly made excuses, claiming that the calls were “work-related” or that they had been “hacked,” and attempted to evade responsibility by deleting their accounts.

We take this incident extremely seriously, as it constitutes not only an invasion of the artist’s privacy but also raises concerns about further harm resulting from the disclosure of personal information.

2. Actions Taken and Future Measures

We determined the deliberate nature and severity of the offense to be grave and malicious, taking into account the repeated contact that caused the artist significant psychological distress and anxiety, the use of false claims to deceive and lure the artist, and the unauthorized recording and distribution of the phone conversations. Accordingly, we have filed a criminal complaint against the individual. In addition, we have sent official requests to the country’s three major telecommunications providers, seeking their cooperation in identifying the individual.

The reports submitted by fans throughout the process of filing this criminal complaint have been of great help. We sincerely thank all fans who have supported our efforts to protect the artist. Reports submitted through our Artist Rights Protection page (protect.hybecorp.com) are continuously reviewed by the relevant departments, and we ask for your continued cooperation and active reporting.

BELIFT LAB would like to make it clear that we will take strong legal action, in accordance with our zero-tolerance policy, against stalking and the illegal disclosure of personal information that violate our artists’ privacy and threaten their personal safety. We will not extend any leniency or enter into settlements with those responsible.

Thank you.