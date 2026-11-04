Seo Yea Ji Confirmed To Star In New Film

Seo Yea Ji is returning to the big screen!

On November 4, Seo Yea Ji’s agency B.Wave Entertainment confirmed her casting in the film “Geumwoldo” (romanized title), in which she will play Kim Ji Hoo.

“Geumwoldo” is inspired by an actual case of cannibalism recorded in the Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty. Set on a remote Korean island inhabited by an insular community, the film follows a series of mysterious events that gradually unravel. It is also expected to offer a distinctly Korean take on vampire mythology, setting it apart from its Western counterparts. Baek Dong Hoon, who directed “Le Grand Chef 2: Kimchi Battle,” will helm the project.

Seo Yea Ji will portray Kim Ji Hoo, a woman who finds herself confronting her own fate. After receiving a message from her mother, Kim Ji Hoo travels to the remote island of Geumwoldo, where she begins investigating a series of mysterious incidents and gradually uncovers the truth behind them.

Seo Yea Ji is expected to anchor the story by portraying the psychological transformation of a character who attempts to unravel the mystery while navigating an unfamiliar environment.

Meanwhile, filming for “Geumwoldo” is scheduled to begin in mid-November with a theatrical release targeted for 2027.

Watch Seo Yea Ji in “Eve” with subtitles below:

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