Kim Woo Bin And Seo Eun Soo Take Different Approaches To Leading Their Baseball Team In New Drama “GIFT”

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has teased the dynamic between Kim Woo Bin and Seo Eun Soo!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

Jung Min Yong gains the extraordinary ability to see through athletes’ talent and potential. Once a firm believer in the importance of the process and personal growth over game results, he begins evaluating the team based on its players’ natural abilities after acquiring this power. Meanwhile, Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo) is the head of Dukchun High School’s baseball team. Determined to save the team from disbandment, she continues to believe in the players’ hard work and potential.

The newly released stills showcase Jung Min Yong and Yoon Seo Jin. In one image, Jung Min Yong wears a red baseball jacket and watches the game from the dugout, conveying his deep passion for baseball.

Another still captures his serious side as a head coach, with him holding strategy sheets and gazing out at the field as he prepares to lead the game.

Meanwhile, Yoon Seo Jin stands with her arms crossed, looking straight ahead.

In another image, she watches the players from behind while standing on the field, highlighting her strong sense of responsibility and affection for the team.

Although the two have different approaches to leading the players, they share a genuine passion for baseball, hinting at how they will each contribute to the team in their own way.

In particular, the clash between Jung Min Yong and Yoon Seo Jin over the importance of natural talent versus hard work is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to Dukchun High School’s baseball team.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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Also check out Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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