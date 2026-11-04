Watch: BLACKPINK's Jisoo And TWICE's Nayeon Show Close Friendship On 'Whenever Possible' Preview

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE”s Nayeon will be starring on “Whenever Possible”!

“Whenever Possible” is a variety show in which the hosts, Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok, visit ordinary people during their brief moments of free time, aiming to sprinkle a bit of luck into their lives.

On November 4, “Whenever Possible” released a new preview teasing Jisoo and Nayeon as surprise guests for the program, visiting the neighborhood of Sanbon in Gunpo city. The two preview their close friendship, having known each other since their trainee days as same-aged friends.

In the teaser, Jisoo is praised for being the “daughter of Sanbon” as a celebrity who grew up in the neighborhood. Jisoo modestly remarks that the title belongs to retired figure skater Kim Yuna, but the hosts add that she can still be Sanbon’s second daughter.

Walking around the neighborhood, Jisoo points out familiar parts of the town. Meanwhile, once the fun games begin, Nayeon showcases her bold competitive spirit, bringing excitement and thrill to the show.

Check out the teaser below!

Also watch Jisoo in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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