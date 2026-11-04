Jang Gyuri Steps Into Bae Jong Ok’s Seemingly Perfect Home In New Horror Thriller Film “My Home”

Upcoming horror thriller film “My Home” has unveiled new stills featuring Jang Gyuri and Bae Jong Ok!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

The newly released stills capture the suffocating tension between Gyu Bin, who moves into a luxury penthouse in Gangnam after being lured by an unconventional home-sharing arrangement offering free rent, and her landlord, Geum Rim, whose excessive kindness is accompanied by an unsettling aura.

In one still, Gyu Bin appears to regard Geum Rim with a wary expression inside a room.

In another, she stands alone in a dimly lit hallway, unable to conceal her anxiety.

Meanwhile, Geum Rim is seen staring straight ahead with an enigmatic smile in front of a wine cabinet.

Another still shows her gazing warmly at Gyu Bin across the dining table, yet there is something inexplicably chilling about her presence, making her true intentions difficult to discern.

Together, the images heighten the mysterious sense of dread lurking beneath the surface of what appears to be a perfect home.

“My Home” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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