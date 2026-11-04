Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Hae Jin, And P.O Look Invincible As A Team In 'Good Partner 2' Poster

“Good Partner 2” has released a new !

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

The poster captures four lawyers with different personalities and values. Cha Eun Kyung’s seasoned ability to see several moves ahead, Kang Hye Sung’s drive to take on anything, Jeon Eun Ho’s (P.O) friendly smile, and Park Tae Soo’s (Park Hae Jin) sly facial expression as he tries to persuade clients each reveal a distinct charm.

The tagline, “Divorce lawyers who solve cases. Good partners who save each other,” previews the relationships among the four. Although they approach cases and their beliefs differently, they are expected to influence one another, becoming entangled as colleagues, friends, and at times rivals.

Jang Nara returns as Cha Eun Kyung, the head attorney of Rebom Law Firm. Going beyond the cases themselves to look after her clients’ lives, Cha Eun Kyung is searching for a new partner to lead Rebom with her.

Kim Hye Yoon plays Kang Hye Sung, an experienced lawyer who is more committed to divorce cases than anyone. Having resolved civil and criminal cases through diligence and tenacity, she crosses paths with Cha Eun Kyung, who is known as a legend in the industry.

Jeon Eun Ho is a character who left Daejeong Law Firm with Cha Eun Kyung and has grown into a lawyer at Rebom. Under the motto, “Fast divorces, fast off work,” he smooths out problems between colleagues and clients.

Park Hae Jin joins as Park Tae Soo, the head attorney at Taesoo Law Firm. A college classmate of Cha Eun Kyung, he is her rival in the race for the top spot among divorce lawyers. Relying on his business sense and strategy, he clashes with Cha Eun Kyung at every turn.

The production team teased, “Not only will the process of solving cases in their own ways be engaging, but we’ll also see them grow and influence one another as colleagues, friends, and at times rivals. The more colorful relationships, expanded story, and even more satisfying divorce showdowns will deliver thrilling catharsis.”

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

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