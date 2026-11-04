Ha Yun Kyung Joins Ahn Bo Hyun’s Expedition Team As A Guide In New Drama “Sacred Jewel”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has unveiled new stills featuring Ha Yun Kyung in character!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Ha Yun Kyung transforms into Geol Seung, a guide tasked with leading an escort convoy on an unpredictable journey. The newly released stills showcase the character in her various roles, from a tavern keeper in the marketplace to a guide for the expedition.

Geol Seung is a former tavern keeper at Cheongru, an establishment in the marketplace on Ganghwa Island. As one of the key figures connected to the sacred jewel, she joins the escort convoy at Baek Gyeol’s (Ahn Bo Hyun) request, accompanying the group on its mission to protect the nation.

Practical by nature, Geol Seung finds her life thrown into disarray following Baek Gyeol’s arrival. Nevertheless, she proves more than capable of surviving even among the Yabyeolcho, an elite military unit. Beneath her sly, outspoken demeanor lies a warm heart and deep Buddhist faith, revealing an unexpected side to her character.

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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