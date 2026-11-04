Cho Hyun Chul, Moon Hee, Lee Yi Dam, And Yoon Ga Yi Radiate Different Dynamics Of Love In “Happy Anding”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has offered a glimpse into the dynamics of its characters’ relationships!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the relationships between the couple Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul) and Lee Na Yeon (Moon Hee), as well as the sisters Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam) and Go Ji Young (Yoon Ga Yi).

Cho Hyun Chul plays Kim Nam Il, a comedian who is part of the trio Asura but has yet to make a name for himself, while Moon Hee portrays Lee Na Yeon, his girlfriend of 10 years. In one still, the two sit across from each other at a cafe, gazing affectionately into each other’s eyes.

In more stills, Kim Nam Il playfully complains to Lee Na Yeon, who gently caresses his face, capturing the comfortable intimacy that comes with a long-term relationship.

The two have spent the past 10 years supporting each other’s dreams while nurturing their relationship. Lee Na Yeon has been a steadfast supporter of Kim Nam Il throughout his journey as an aspiring comedian. However, the changes brought about by life’s realities and the pursuit of their dreams are expected to put their relationship to the test.

Making his first foray into romance since his debut, Cho Hyun Chul said, “I tried to portray him differently when he was with Asura and when he was with his girlfriend, Lee Na Yeon. I worked hard to make us the best romantic couple in ‘Happy Anding.’”

Moon Hee also admitted that she felt nervous about taking on her first romantic role. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Actor Cho Hyun Chul made me feel at ease by practicing with me as many times as necessary and incorporating improvised lines tailored to me.”

Lee Yi Dam and Yoon Ga Yi portray sisters with completely opposite personalities. The older sister, Go Eun Young, is quiet and reserved, while the younger sister, Go Ji Young, is outgoing and approaches everyone without hesitation. Despite their contrasting personalities, the two rely on each other more than anyone else as they navigate everyday life together.

Describing the sisters, Lee Yi Dam said, “They’re like a dog that gets along well with people and a cat that prefers being alone.”

Yoon Ga Yi explained their relationship, saying, “Go Ji Young seems to take on the role of a mother who looks after her older sister, but when it comes to truly important moments, she actually relies heavily on Go Eun Young.”

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Cho Hyun Chul in “Dirty Money”:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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