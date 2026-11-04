Ok Ja Yeon Tries To Figure Out Who Is Lying Between Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

Previously, Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun had what appeared to be a “perfect date.” However, the following day, Kang Ji Sun reported Min Joon Ho to the police. While Min Joon Ho pleaded his innocence, Kang Ji Sun claimed to be the victim. Standing between them is police officer Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon). A stickler for the rules, Lee Hwa Young closely observed the two from an objective perspective. However, at the end of episode 2, the shocking results of their polygraph tests were revealed: Kang Ji Sun was the one who had lied.

The newly released stills show Lee Hwa Young visiting Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun separately. Just like the viewers, Lee Hwa Young must continue trying to figure out which of the two is actually lying. This raises questions about why she has chosen to visit them separately and which of the two she currently suspects more.

What particularly catches the eye in the newly released stills is the contrasting reactions of Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun when confronted by Lee Hwa Young. Min Joon Ho looks somewhat surprised and puzzled by Lee Hwa Young’s sudden appearance. Kang Ji Sun, on the other hand, barely shows any emotion. Previously, Kang Ji Sun received the result that she had “lied” during a polygraph test. This raises curiosity about whether that result has anything to do with her seemingly emotionless expression.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episodes 3 and 4, there will be a significant shift in Lee Hwa Young’s perception of Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun. This will coincide with the intense battle over the truth between the two leads, further heightening the tension. Viewers will be able to enjoy the drama even more by observing Lee Hwa Young’s perspective and comparing it with their own.”

They added, “We ask for your continued interest and anticipation not only for Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin’s powerful acting performances but also for Oh Ja Yeon’s outstanding portrayal, which will help viewers determine which side their suspicions lean toward.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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