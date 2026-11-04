Bae Hyeon Seong Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “The Substitute” And His Approach To The Role

Bae Hyeon Seong has shared his thoughts on his upcoming series “The Substitute”!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

The newly released stills reveal the chilling side of Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong), regarded as one of the top “all-round model students” at Junggyeong High School, a prestigious private institution. His bright smile among friends perfectly embodies the image of an exemplary student, while his neatly worn school uniform and warm gaze convey an air of ease and confidence.

However, when his smile fades, Nam Jae Yeop reveals an unexpected side that creates an unsettling contrast with his usual demeanor. His cold stare and defiant posture as he looks at someone hint at the darker side hidden behind his friendly smile.

The stills also capture troubling cracks beginning to emerge in Nam Jae Yeop’s seemingly perfect life. With outstanding grades, good relationships with his peers and an ideal family background, he appears to have everything going for him. Yet beneath the pressure to maintain his flawless image, he conceals deeper insecurities and desires than anyone might expect. His wounded face, twisted with anger, hints at the turbulent changes about to engulf him.

In particular, the chilling look on Nam Jae Yeop’s face as he watches the flames blaze offers a glimpse of the line he will ultimately cross.

Explaining why he chose the project, Bae Hyeon Seong said, “When I first read the script, I found the story itself incredibly interesting. In particular, I wanted to portray Jae Yeop’s complex emotions and his subtle relationship with Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon) convincingly.”

He also described his approach to the character, saying, “Jae Yeop appears perfect on the outside, but in reality, he is more anxious and insecure than anyone else. He is a character whose seemingly flawless image gradually begins to crack, eventually causing him to spiral out of control. I tried to let his emotions be shaped by the changing circumstances. Although he may appear strong on the outside, I also wanted to show that Jae Yeop is just an ordinary 19-year-old high school senior.”

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

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