Son Suk Ku And Nagayama Eita Team Up For An Investigation In “The Blue Road”

Netflix’s upcoming series “The Blue Road” has released new stills!

Helmed by director Han Jun Hee of the “D.P.” series and the film “Coin Locker Girl,” “The Blue Road” is a new drama about two detectives tracking a series of murders that take place across Korea and Japan.

Son Suk Ku plays Kim Seok, a detective from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, while Nagayama Eita plays Inose, a detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The stills capture the investigative process of Detective Kim Seok of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Detective Inose of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Kim Seok is seen conducting a briefing in front of other detectives, while Inose is seen conducting field investigations in the back alleys of Tokyo.

The two detectives, who have been pursuing the case in their own ways, are shown working together, hinting at the bond that will develop between them throughout their joint investigation. However, a scene in which they charge at each other inside a store foreshadows the tense conflict between the two.

Other characters connected to the case also draw attention. Kim Seok, standing alone with a pistol amidst a crowd of soccer fans, hints that the investigation will not go smoothly.

Additionally, the appearance of a business card belonging to Seo Hyun Tae (Jung Jae Young), a powerful figure in Japan’s underworld, in the room of Lee Yoon Ok (Kim Shin Rock), a businesswoman of Korean descent in Japan who is trying to help Kim Seok, signals a new phase in the case. Seo Hyun Tae, who is seated among his henchmen, exudes a powerful aura.

Another still shows Yoon Soo Kyung (Choi Sung Eun), an agent of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), pressuring Inose in an interrogation room. As Yoon Soo Kyung tracks the case from a different position than the two detectives, viewers can’t help but wonder what her motives are for joining the investigation.

“The Blue Road” will be released on November 20.

In the meantime, watch Son Suk Ku in “Troll Factory” on Viki:

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And watch Nagayama Eita in “Even if You Don’t Do It” below:

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