Cha Ye Ryun's Agency Refutes School Bullying Allegations

Cha Ye Ryun’s agency has released a statement addressing the school bullying allegations against her.

Recently, Cha Ye Ryun became embroiled in controversy following allegations of school violence that surfaced on October 29. At the time, a post titled “Please, the school violence perpetrator born in ’85, just stop your activities” was published on an online community.

The author of the post claimed that they had been repeatedly physically assaulted and bullied by a female actress during middle school. The allegations spread after details about the actress’s birth year and school mentioned in the post were linked to Cha Ye Ryun.

In response, her agency denied the allegations, stating that they were “completely groundless.” However, the controversy has continued as additional claims have emerged online from people claiming to be the actress’s former classmates and acquaintances.

On November 4, Cha Ye Ryun’s agency HB Entertainment released an additional statement addressing the school violence allegations, once again denying the claims and warning of legal action against those spreading false information and making malicious personal attacks.

Below is HB Entertainment’s full statement:

Hello, this is HB Entertainment. We sincerely regret causing concern among fans who care about actress Cha Ye Ryun and the public due to the recent controversy surrounding the actress online. We have previously stated that the claims made online regarding actress Cha Ye Ryun’s past are ‘completely groundless.’ However, we take the current situation very seriously, as unverified claims and speculation made anonymously continue to spread, with criticism even being directed at the actress’s family. We will thoroughly collect relevant evidence regarding the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks, conduct a legal review, and take appropriate action. We will also take strong measures to prevent further damage caused by the spread of false information. Thank you.

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