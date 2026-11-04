Lee Hyo In’s Arrival Complicates Ji Chang Wook And Imada Mio’s Sweet Romance In “Merry Berry Love”

“Merry Berry Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.

In the upcoming fifth episode, Lee Yu Bin is seen falling deeper in love with Karin. Donning an apron, he takes care of her, creating plenty of sweet moments between the two. In one particularly tender scene, he gazes affectionately at Karin as she sleeps, showing just how much their relationship has blossomed.

However, their romantic bliss is interrupted by the arrival of an unexpected visitor. Han Si Ah (Lee Hyo In), Yu Bin’s junior from college and the granddaughter of the owner of a renowned global construction company, arrives on the island of Charo. When the three come face-to-face, an awkward tension begins to build, especially as Yu Bin gives Si Ah a wary look. Her unexpected appearance leaves viewers wondering how she will shake things up for the budding couple.

New episodes of “Merry Berry Love” are released every Wednesday night on Disney+ and Nippon TV.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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