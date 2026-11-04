Watch: Seungkwan, Ko Kyung Pyo, And More Learn The Hard Way Not To Break The Rules In “The Great Escape: Urban Legends” Teaser

“The Great Escape: Urban Legends” has unveiled a new teaser and poster!

“The Great Escape” is an adventure variety show where the cast works together to solve elaborate escape room challenges. The new season, “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” takes place against the backdrop of bizarre urban legends. Kim Jong Min, Kim Dong Hyun, SUPER JUNIOR’s Shindong, Yoo Byung Jae, Ko Kyung Pyo, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan take on the roles of participants trapped in these urban legends as they attempt to find their way out amid mounting tension.

The new posters capture the cast members attempting to escape from cramped, suffocating spaces and dangerous locations where they cannot afford to let their guard down for even a moment.

Kim Jong Min appears trapped beneath a massive wall, accompanied by the caption, “Where on earth are we trapped?!” Meanwhile, Kim Dong Hyun is seen desperately hanging on with one arm in a place where the ground is nowhere in sight, shouting, “We have to get out now!”

Shindong struggles to squeeze through a broken wall, wearing a look of desperation alongside the caption, “All I want is to survive.” Yoo Byung Jae, who spots something while climbing a ladder, asks, “Why are we always ‘the last hope?’”

Meanwhile, Ko Kyung Pyo, who gets caught by a mysterious presence while trying to crawl through a narrow opening, wonders, “Does this only end when we die?”

The youngest member Seungkwan is also shown struggling to squeeze through a tight space, accompanied by the caption, “Hyungs, let’s get out of here together.”

The teaser video builds a chilling atmosphere as the cast members break the absolute rules laid out in the urban legends. The rules include “Do not answer,” “Do not follow,” “Do not make eye contact,” “Do not open the door,” “Do not make a sound,” and “Do not look back.” Will the cast be able to complete their escape missions after breaking every one of these ominous rules?

Watch the teaser below!

“The Great Escape: Urban Legends” will premiere on December 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ko Kyung Pyo in “Love in Contract”:

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And watch Seungkwan in “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki:

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