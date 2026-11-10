16 Timeless K-Dramas Newly Available On Viki In Southeast Asia

Looking for new K-dramas to watch?

Viki has recently released more classic K-dramas for streaming—now available in Southeast Asia! Check out the list below, and pick your next binge-watch.

“He Is Psychometric” follows Lee Ahn (Park Jin Young), who possesses a unique psychometric ability that allows him to uncover secrets through touch. When he meets Yoon Jae In (Shin Ye Eun), a girl desperately guarding a painful past, they develop a deep connection that helps them heal and understand each other.

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“Strangers from Hell” follows aspiring writer Yoon Jong Woo (Yim Si Wan) as he moves into the dilapidated Eden Sharehouse, inhabited by a host of strange tenants. Among them is dentist Seo Moon Jo (Lee Dong Wook), who takes a twisted interest in the newcomer.

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“Law and The City” follows five associate attorneys—Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk), Kang Hui Ji (Mun Ka Young), Cho Chang Won (Kang You Seok), Bae Mun Jeong (Ryu Hye Young), and Ha Sang Gi (Im Seong Jae)—as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their daily lives while commuting each day to the bustling legal district of Seocho.

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“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), a web novel editor who suddenly receives the diagnosis that she only has 100 days to live. She calls for doom (myulmang) of the entire world but instead is found by Myul Mang.

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In “Kill It,” Kim Soo Hyun (Jang Ki Yong), a skilled veterinarian, leads a double life as one of the world’s most precise and anonymous assassins. Do Hyun Jin (Nana), a dedicated detective with a hidden compassionate side, investigates a case that brings her into Kim Soo Hyun’s dangerous world.

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“The Queen Who Crowns” tells the story of Queen Won Gyeong (Cha Joo Young), a kingmaker who dreams of a new world in the early days of the Joseon dynasty and helps her husband Lee Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook) ascend to the throne.

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“The Killer’s Shopping List” is a comedy mystery thriller about an ordinary neighborhood where Ahn Dae Sung (Lee Kwang Soo) works at his mother’s convenience store. When a mysterious body is found, his girlfriend Ah Hee (Seolhyun) finds a supermarket receipt that becomes a key piece of evidence.

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“Love Your Enemy” tells the story of Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), who were born on the same day with the same name and whose families have been enemies for generations, as they reunite after 18 years.

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“Way Back Love” is a fantasy romance drama about Hee Wan (Kim Min Ha), who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myoung) appears before her as a grim reaper.

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“Search” is a thriller drama about a special search party sent to investigate a mysterious death in the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yong Dong Jin, a conscripted sergeant and military dog handler, while Krystal co-stars as elite lieutenant Son Ye Rim.

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“Search: WWW” is about Bae Ta Mi (Lim Soo Jung), a brilliant tech director at search engine platform Unicon. After being betrayed by her mentor Song Ga Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin), she joins rival company Baro and director Cha Hyeon (Lee Da Hee). Along the way, she finds romance with Park Morgan (Jang Ki Yong), a talented video game music composer.

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“Save Me 2” unfolds as a traveling church group led by pastor Choi Kyung Seok (Chun Ho Jin) appears to perform miracles, convincing people to donate their money to “the church” to make it into heaven. Ex-convict Kim Min Chul (Um Tae Goo) remains skeptical of the pastor’s motives and vows to expose the truth.

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“Military Prosecutor Doberman” is about two military prosecutors who chose the job for very different reasons but who wind up coming together to fight evil in the military. Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun) is an indifferent prosecutor who couldn’t care less about his job, while Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah) chooses to become a military prosecutor for revenge.

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“Confession” follows the story of Choi Do Hyun (Lee Junho), who becomes a lawyer in the hopes of saving his convicted father from the death penalty. He allies with Ki Choon Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), a former detective who refuses to let a past cold case go, and Ha Yoo Ri (Shin Hyun Been), a news reporter turned content creator.

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“Memorist” tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite criminal profiler, who team up to track down a serial killer.

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“Second Shot at Love” is a rom-com that follows Han Geum Ju (Sooyoung), a self-proclaimed “reasonable drinker” who unexpectedly reunites with her first love Seo Ui Jun (Gong Myoung)—a man who despises alcohol—and decides to take on the challenge of quitting drinking.

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