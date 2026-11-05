Watch: Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae Find Romance In The Workplace In 'Nine To Six' Teaser

SBS’s “Nine to Six” has released a new teaser!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The newly released teaser begins with Kang Ji Yi’s narration as she heads to the office. As she ponders, “If someone asks me to choose between work and dating…,” Kang Ji Yi puts behind the flowers and diamond ring, proving that she’s a career woman married to her work.

In stark contrast, intern Han Seon Woo remarks, “I believe that emotions cannot be removed from work done by people.” When Kang Ji Yi tells Han Seo Woo, “Being with your superior is just work,” Han Seon Woo replies, “It was fun for me,” hinting at the start of a heart-fluttering romance.

Meanwhile, division head Park Hyun Tae (Go Soo) shows a different charm as a man driven 100 percent by reason. When Kang Ji Yi shows up to work in clothes gifted by Park Hyun Tae, Han Seon Woo shows jealousy, commenting, “You’re clothes changed.” Nevertheless, Han Seon Woo promises to be unchanging by Kang Ji Yi’s side.

Watch the teaser below!

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract”:

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Also check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace”:

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