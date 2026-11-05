Jang Nara And Park Hae Jin Vie To Recruit Kim Hye Yoon In “Good Partner 2”

“Good Partner 2” has teased the rivalry between Jang Nara and Park Hae Jin as they compete for Kim Hye Yoon!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

The newly released stills capture the tense rivalry between Cha Eun Kyung and Park Tae Su (Park Hae Jin) as they attempt to recruit Kang Hye Sung. The two law firms face off from separate floors of the same building across from the courthouse. Cha Eun Kyung’s law firm, Rebom, occupies the seventh floor, while Law Firm Taesu, led by Park Tae Su, is located directly above it on the eighth floor.

In the stills, Cha Eun Kyung pays Park Tae Su a personal visit. A palpable tension fills the air as Park Tae Su greets her with composure, while Cha Eun Kyung wears a displeased expression.

The competition between the two firms extends beyond their neighboring offices, escalating into a recruitment battle over Kang Hye Sung. Cha Eun Kyung, with her extensive experience and expertise, and Park Tae Su, who aspires to become the top divorce lawyer in the field, each try to win Kang Hye Sung over in their own way. Kang Hye Sung’s curious exploration of Rebom and her delight at receiving Park Tae Su’s business card hint at which law firm she might choose.

Jang Nara introduced the new character Park Tae Su, saying, “Tae Su, who makes his debut in the story, is a character with many different charms. He has strong professional convictions and is also someone who has a conflict-ridden relationship with Eun Kyung.”

Park Hae Jin described the relationship between the two, saying, “It’s ‘Good Partner?’ instead of ‘Good Partner!’ Although Tae Su respects Eun Kyung, he also harbors a complex mix of emotions, including an inferiority complex beneath that respect and a desire to defeat her.”

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

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