Jang Gyuri’s World Turns Into A Nightmare In New Horror Thriller Film “My Home”

Upcoming horror thriller film “My Home” has unveiled new stills featuring Jang Gyuri in character!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

The newly released stills showcase the stark contrast in Gyu Bin’s demeanor as she undergoes a dramatic transformation amid the terrifying reality she encounters at home and the steadily mounting fear.

In the dim evening light, Gyu Bin grips a blunt weapon and glares menacingly inside the house, teasing Jang Gyuri’s explosive acting transformation. Her performance hints at the horrifying events unfolding as the once-perfect apartment gradually turns into hell.

In another still, she adopts an aggressive stance, covered in blood and seemingly transformed into an entirely different person against the backdrop of a dark shamanic shrine.

Meanwhile, her appearance drenched in water as she lets out a deep exhale offers a glimpse of the brutal events Gyu Bin will face.

The film is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with Jang Gyuri’s nuanced yet bold performance.

“My Home” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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