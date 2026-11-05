Kim Ji Won, Kim Woo Seok, And Lee Jin Hee Enjoy A Moment Of Peace In 'Doctor X' Special Poster

“Doctor X” has released a special new poster!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

On November 5, SBS unveiled a special poster capturing the peaceful moment shared by “Team Gye Soo Jung.”

In the poster, Gye Soo Jung lies on a bench at the garden in front of Guseo University Hospital, enjoying a short nap. Next to her, intern Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok) and anesthesiology professor Jo Won Jin (Lee Jin Hee) also bask in the sunlight, staying by her side and quietly keeping her company. Despite their busy workday, the three enjoy a short moment of warmth and peace.

Furthermore, the poster highlights the heartwarming chemistry of “Team Gye Soo Jung.” Despite being depicted as a lone wolf, Gye Soo Jung has slowly grown on Park Tae Kyung and Jo Won Jin, and the three have warmed viewers’ hearts with their teamwork.

With four episodes remaining, the next episode of “Doctor X” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun” below:

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