Koo Kyo Hwan And Kim Yun Seok Speak Volumes With Their Eyes In New Film “White Blast” Posters

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new posters!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released posters capture an intense staring face-off between Gap Soo and Hyun Taek, heightening the film’s mysterious atmosphere.

One poster brings together the snow-covered landscape of Seoloh Station and the faces of Gap Soo and Hyun Taek in a single frame. Various scenes are seamlessly blended together like a painting, from Gap Soo and Hyun Taek walking along a snow-covered forest path with a shovel in hand to the two men pulling a handcart in front of the station. However, crows perched in one corner of the poster and faint blood-red stains stand in stark contrast to the otherwise peaceful scenery, hinting at the events that await the two men.

Other posters boldly zoom in on the two characters’ faces, highlighting their distinct atmospheres. Gap Soo gazes into the distance amid the falling snow, while Hyun Taek looks straight ahead, creating a striking contrast between their expressions. Kim Yun Seok’s commanding presence and Koo Kyo Hwan’s distinctive charisma shine through, teasing the on-screen chemistry the two actors will bring to the film.

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

Watch Now

Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

Watch Now

Source (1)