Park Yoon Ho Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “The Substitute,” His Character, And More

Park Yoon Ho has shared his thoughts on his upcoming series “The Substitute”!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

Park Yoon Ho plays Joo Hee Dong, an ordinary and innocent high school student who begins to harbor suspicions about the friend he trusts most after becoming entangled in an irreversible incident.

The newly released stills capture two contrasting sides of Joo Hee Dong. In the stills, he beams as he looks at Kang Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon), the school’s top student, conveying the deep trust he has in his friend. To Hee Dong, Geon Tae is someone he looks up to and a special person who makes up for his own shortcomings.

However, the mood shifts in the following stills. As Geon Tae’s attitude begins to change, Hee Dong finds himself overwhelmed by anxiety and confusion. In one still, he stares at someone with a stern expression, while in another, he maintains a sharp gaze even as someone grabs him by the collar. As his trust in his friend gradually turns into suspicion, viewers are left wondering what choices Hee Dong will make.

In particular, the relationships among Kang Geon Tae, Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong), and Joo Hee Dong are expected to be a central source of conflict in the drama. As the three students, each in a different position, become entangled in a dangerous deal ahead of the CSAT, one of the most important exams of their lives, cracks begin to form in their friendship and trust.

Regarding what drew him to the project, Park Yoon Ho shared, “I remember reading the script for the first time and finishing it in no time, all in one sitting. I was completely immersed in the story throughout the entire read, and by the time I finished, I knew I really wanted to be part of this project.”

He described his character, Joo Hee Dong, as “an honest and innocent, completely ordinary student of that age.” He continued, “If Geon Tae and Jae Yeop are relatively realistic friends who view situations with a cool head, Hee Dong tends to be heavily influenced by those around him because he is still young at heart.”

He also shared what he focused on in his performance. Park Yoon Ho said, “I thought Hee Dong’s inability to hide his emotions was part of his charm, so I paid close attention to making sure his feelings came through honestly in his actions and expressions.”

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Park Yoon Ho in “Study Group” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)